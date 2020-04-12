The Barn Door Gives Away Hundreds of Free Easter Dinners

With the stay-at-home order in place, it made celebrating the Easter holiday a little difficult for some people.

The Barn Door Bar and Restaurant did their part to make it a little easier on their community members by giving away free Easter dinners.

The dinners consisted of ham, potatoes, stuffing, carrots, a dinner roll and a cookie.

“We usually do this on Christmas Eve every year in honor of my ten-year-old nephew who passed away so we decided since we do it on Christmas Eve, we should probably do it now,” said Catherine Pulverente, the owner of the Barn Door.

Customers had to call and reserve orders at specific pick up times for Sunday afternoon.

When Pulverente first put out the idea of doing the meals, she had no idea that it would turn into 889 meals for the people in the surrounding Mt. Pleasant area.

“We already knew that was an unrealistic number when we started so we bumped it up to two and then quickly went to 300,” Pulverente said. “Donations started coming in from other business owners and other people in the community so we just kept going. And the final count is 889.”

The Barn Door has been open for take-out/curbside orders and has continued to find ways to give back.

“When this all started I took two of our kids meals down to 99 cents so people who have the kids at home and don’t have the option for meals, they can come here and feed them for 99 cents,” she added.

With many people still donating to their restaurant, Pulverente decided to continue to pay it forward and put the donated money towards keeping the cost down for the kid’s meals.

“So what we’re going to do with the donations is make sure the kids can continue having those meals so if you ever call in and get one of the kid’s meals it’ll be automatically deducted from your bill and the donations will go to cover that,” she said.

The Barn Door is open for take-out orders Monday through Thursday noon to 8 pm and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

They have their menu posted along with any other updates on their Facebook page.