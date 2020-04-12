Otsego Food Pantry Gives to Families in Need

Local nonprofits are working harder than ever to help families put food on the table through the current crisis.

The Otsego County Food Pantry says they’ve been passing out about 800 bags of food a week and are serving 250 local families.

In addition to Otsego Food Pantry’s daily food pantry, this weekly Monday food pick-up is at the Gaylord Intermediate School.

They’re allowing people to come there to pick up what they need.

Tomorrow is their fourth pantry – and demand has been high.

“Well, we average about eight tons a week. Pretty much every family got at least one gallon of milk last week,” said Otsego Food Pantry Chairman, Bob Wright.

Families can pick up from the Gaylord Intermediate School on Monday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.