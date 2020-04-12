Invasive Carp Found in Midland County River Connected to Lake Huron

The Michigan DNR says an invasive carp species have been found in the region

A grass carp was located last month during a survey of the Tittabawassee River, below the Dow Dam in Midland County.

The river flows into Lake Huron via the Saginaw Bay.

The DNR says this is the first document case of grass carp capable of reproduction in the lake.

Crews searched for other of the species nearby but were not able to find any.

Scientists say this fish eats large amounts of plant life essential to native wildlife.

They say if grass carp are able to establish in the Great Lakes, they say the grass carp could greatly damage the environment.