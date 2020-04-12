Fitness Instructor Gives Tips for Clean Stay-At-Home Eating Habits

Easter for many people this year might be nontraditional.

But even if you are eating an Easter feast there are some things to think about.

Fitness and yoga instructor, Alison Arthur, says during a time of isolation eating greener and making healthier options at the grocery store is important.

She says to lean towards colors foods and vegetables for your Easter meal.

Also, the most important time to move is after you eat.

Sitting still after a large meal is bad for your digestive system.

Arthur says, “Finding what makes your body feel best. And I think there’s real value in that. Staying out of being and keeping your immune system strong.”

Arthur says to choose an activity for after dinner and keep yourself active.