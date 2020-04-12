Easter Bunny Teams Up with Volunteer Fire Department, County Link for Holiday Parade

The Easter Bunny is still getting to say hi to families this year while making sure everyone stays safe.

The bunny teamed up with the Newberry Volunteer Fire Department and the Luce County Link Resource Center for a parade through town.

Usually, they throw a big Easter party.

Now with large gatherings canceled, the parade brought the fun to the people.

“We always well work together in a crisis and here we are again pulling together for what’s best for the community,” said Mary Archambeau, Easter Bunny volunteer.

“We are doing everything safety-wise and we’re making sure our kids are happy at Easter.”

Saturday’s event was just one of many the fire department has been a part of over the last few weeks.