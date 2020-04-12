Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Starts Monday in Traverse City

A Northern Michigan health department has released more details about drive-thru coronavirus testing.

The Benzie-Leelanau Health Department says the service will be available at Northwest Michigan Health Service, Inc’s Traverse City location.

It will run from noon to 4 p.m. by appointment only, Monday through Thursday.

To make an appointment, either call your health care provider or the Northwest Michigan Health Service’s triage line at 231-642-5292.

Priority will be given to:

health care workers and first responders with symptoms

critical infrastructure workers

people with compromised immune systems, chronic diseases

individuals over the age of 65