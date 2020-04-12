DEVELOPING: 24,638 COVID-19 Cases and 1,487 in Michigan

There are 24,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan as of Sunday with 1,487 deaths.

Both the number of newly reported cases and deaths decreased over the last 24 hours.

Saturday had new 1,210 cases and 111 deaths.

There were 645 new cases and 95 new deaths reported on Sunday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says this decline might not represent an actual reduction in either category.

The state says there were also drops in reported tests over the last three Sundays.

March 22: 25% decrease

25% decrease March 29: 3% decrease

3% decrease April 5: 25% decrease

The MDHHS says these changes could be caused by less testing performed over weekends and the Easter holiday.