Consumers Energy Preparing for Possible Outages

Consumers Energy says they are preparing for possible outages and downed lines from strong winds on Monday.

If you come across any downed lines, call 911 and Consumers Energy at (800) 477-5050 to report it.

Make sure to stay at least 25 feet from the line and anything it is touching.

Consumers is also asking people to stay six feet from crews and their equipment while they are working.

The utility company says their crews are following social distancing steps and regularly disinfecting their vehicles to reduce the risk of COVID-19.