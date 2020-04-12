BREAKING: Benzie County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Suspect after Death of Beulah Man

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 23-year-old Beulah man after finding a victim who “appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.”

In a press release, the department says their investigation started after a concerned friend called to say she had not heard from 56-year-old Alexander Kosta Sarantos, who lives alone.

Deputies forced entry into his home and noticed bullet holes in the front window. Sarantos’ car was parked in the driveway. They found his body inside, but no weapons were located near him.

Detectives got search warrants to look around his house, and they also got warrants to search the home of a suspect. Michigan State Police also processed the scene and collected evidence.

Through their investigation, they arrested their suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.