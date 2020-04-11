Quarantine Makes you Hungry? MIT Researchers Say Loneliness Can Cause Hunger

If you find yourself snacking a little more than usual right now, it might be because the quarantine is making you hungry!

Researchers at MIT say isolation can feel like hunger to the human brain.

They say loneliness and hungers send similar signals, and it’s like our need to connect with others is as fundamental as our need to eat.

These scientists have been studying the phenomenon for three years.

To read the report, go to https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.25.006643v1