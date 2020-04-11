Petoskey Unites Initiative Promotes Social Distancing While Connecting With Neighbors

Right now, Petoskey’s neighborhoods are quiet.

However, thanks to a new proclamation announced by the town’s mayor, neighbors will still be able to see each other.

The Petoskey Unites Initiative is asking the community to practice social distancing and while staying home.

Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., residents are encouraged to come out on their porches and talk to their friends next door and across the street.

Petoskey Mayor John Murphy says, “It’s an opportunity for them reconnect with neighbors possibly with elderly, that are socially isolated from this pandemic. This activity is still keeping social distancing. All we’re saying is this is an opportunity to step out say hello.”

One Petoskey resident says, “Social interaction is very important. And being able to communicate with your neighbors to see how they’re doing mentally physically.”

Mayor Murphy says while people are able to enjoy each other’s company, they do need to keep following the stay-at-home order.

“It’s all a part of the community banding together to make it so that nobody is left behind.”

Mayor Murphy hopes this new initiative boosts the town’s morale and hopes to soon be united in person again.