Peninsula Township Helps Celebrate Five-Year-Old’s Birthday

With the coronavirus outbreak, many events have had to be canceled, stopping celebrations like weddings, baby showers, and of courses, birthday parties.

That includes the birthday of five-year-old Madelyn Pulice.

Her parents Crystal and Paul, both physicians at Munson in Traverse City, wanted to still be able to celebrate and bring some light during a stressful time.

“My husband and I are both physicians at the hospital and times have been really stressful and we’ve been really worried about everything and suddenly our daughter’s fifth birthday snuck up on us and we weren’t able to give her the party she usually has with her friends and grandparents,” said Pulice.

As we’ve seen, many fire and police departments have come to the rescue for birthday celebrations, by driving by for a birthday surprise.

That’s what Peninsula Township Fire Department did for the Pulice’s.

“My friend shared with me that the Peninsula Township Fire Department was offering to do a little driveby with a firetruck for any child on our peninsula that had a birthday during the social distancing,” said Pulice.

On Thursday, many fire trucks started a parade of cars for the five-year-old’s big day, but it wasn’t just the firefighters who came out to celebrate.

“That parade was made up of our physician colleagues and their families, neighbors, my daughter’s friends and classmates, it was incredible,” said Pulice.

It was a gift that their family will never forget.

“Just the fact that our Peninsula Township Fire Department, they helped give our daughter a really beautiful birthday gift,” added Pulice.