Michigan Needs Volunteers to Help Count Ballots

The state needs more volunteers to help with the upcoming May 5 elections.

Many of Michigan’s current volunteers are seniors.

Some of them say they are planning to stay home because of the coronavirus outbreak.

To help reduce the risk of community spread, many local elections will be done through the mail.

However, workers are still needed to process and count ballots at local clerks’ offices.

If you are a registered voter, you are eligible to serve as an election worker.

To sign up to volunteer, go to Michigan.gov/DemocracyMVP.