Michigan Launches COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions Portal
Many viewers have called our station asking for clarification on what is allowed under the stay at home order.
The state has put up a frequently asked questions section on its website.
They say motorized boating is not allowed.
Paddling a canoe or kayak and sailing is okay because it is a physical outdoor activity.
The website also includes questions about burn permits, banking and daycares.
To access the portal, go to michigan.gov/coronavirus and click on “Visit our Frequently Asked Questions page“