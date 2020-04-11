Michigan Launches COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions Portal

Many viewers have called our station asking for clarification on what is allowed under the stay at home order.

The state has put up a frequently asked questions section on its website.

They say motorized boating is not allowed.

Paddling a canoe or kayak and sailing is okay because it is a physical outdoor activity.

The website also includes questions about burn permits, banking and daycares.

To access the portal, go to michigan.gov/coronavirus and click on “Visit our Frequently Asked Questions page“