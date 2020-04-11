Isabella Central Dispatch Reminding Residents Not to Burn Yard Waste

Northern Michigan emergency dispatchers are reminding people to not burn yard waste.

Isabella Central Dispatch says crews were sent to multiple grass fires on Saturday.

The Michigan DNR is not issuing burn permits to any resident below the Mackinac Bridge and very few above it.

This is in an effort to reduce fire crews from dealing with wildfires and save resources for more critical needs.

For the DNR burn permits map, click here.