First COVID-19 Death in Wexford County, New Cases in Northern Michigan

As coronavirus cases in Michigan continue to increase, Wexford County is now reporting its first death.

District Health Department #10 says it was a man in his 60’s who was hospitalized on April 4.

On Saturday, both Alpena and Lake County reported their first cases of COVID-19.

Other Northern Michigan counties with new confirmed cases are:

Emmet County: 1

Grand Traverse County: 1

Otsego County: 2