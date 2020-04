Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is coming to Northern Michigan.

A new site will be opened in Traverse City and Atlanta on Monday.

Both will be able to test around 100 people a day.

Michigan is building or expanding on 13 sites across the state.

When open, the state says it will increase its testing capacity by 40%.

The test sites are appointment only.

