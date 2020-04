BREAKING: 23,993 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Michigan, 433 Recoveries

There are now 23,993 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,392 Michigan residents have died.

The death toll has increased 111 since the state’s total released on Friday.

The state also says 433 people have recovered from the virus.

State health officials consider patients to be recovered if they are alive 30 days after the diagnosis.

