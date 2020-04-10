Weekday Weather Lesson: The Atmosphere

In light of this very challenging time and with students out of the classroom, the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team wants to help bring weather lessons to you at home! Every week day Doppler 9&10 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn will highlight one weather topic. The lesson will be shared on The Four, and you can follow along at home with our Weather Worksheets! The answers will be provided within the related article.

If you are looking for another hands-on weather lesson, search for “Science with Samantha” on the 9&10 News website. You can also click on “The Four” link on the 9&10 News page.

Today’s lesson is … the atmosphere! According to the National Weather Service, the atmosphere is, “a cloud of gas and suspended solids extending from the Earth’s surface out many thousands of miles, becoming increasingly thinner with distance but always held by the Earth’s gravitational pull.” In a much shorter definition, it is the bubble in which we live. It’s a bubble that holds the air we breathe, a whole lot of moisture, plenty of gases, and a ton of particles.

The majority of our atmosphere is made up of gases. There are four main gases that make up 99.998% of our atmosphere. Those gases are Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, and Carbon Dioxide. In a completely dry atmosphere, Nitrogen holds top spot at 78.084%, Oxygen comes in second at 20.947%, Argon is third at 0.943%, and lastly Carbon Dioxide at 0.035%. There are several other gases that make up a very, very small percentage of our atmosphere. Some of those gases include Neon, Helium, Methane, Krypton, Hydrogen, Nitrous Oxide, and Carbon Monoxide.

You might have mentioned that I said a “completely dry” atmosphere. As many of you know, the atmosphere is rarely every completely dry. We have loads of water vapor in the air. Water vapor is simply water in the gaseous state. According to the National Weather Service, water vapor can reach up to 4% of the total volume of the atmosphere. Locations with water vapor at 3% would have an extremely hot and humid atmosphere. The areas that reach 4% would be found in the tropical climates. To the left is a breakdown of percentages including water vapor from the National Weather Service!

Now let’s dive into the layers of the atmosphere. There are a total of five distinct layers in the atmosphere. These layers are determined based on their temperature changes, chemical composition, movement, and density. According to the National Weather Service, the five layers of the atmosphere include the exosphere, thermosphere, mesosphere, stratosphere, and troposphere. Each of these layers have different characteristics.

Let’s work from the ground up! The bottom layer, or the layer we live in, is the troposphere. In this layer, weather is able to develop. The troposphere begins at the ground and is 4-12 miles high! You might be thinking, “that’s a very large range!” Well, depending where you are on the Earth’s surface, the troposphere can have a different height. If you are at the equator, the troposphere will be the highest. It will be around 11-12 miles high. If you are at the North Pole or South Pole, the troposphere is around 4 miles high. In this region, the temperature decreases with height.

The next layer up is the stratosphere! This is where the Ozone layer resides. The Ozone layer protects the earth from the sun’s harmful rays. As many of you know, the Ozone layer has relations to green house gases. The temperature actually increases with height within the stratosphere. That’s because the Ozone produces a lot of heat and it heats up this layer. The stratosphere has about 19% of the Earth’s gases, but it doesn’t have a lot of water vapor. So, this is a very dry later. Weather balloons travel into the stratosphere!

The mesosphere is above the stratosphere. Temperatures begin decreasing with height, again, just like in the troposphere. (Notice the back and forth?) This layer is much more dense! Because the gases in this layer are more dense, they are able to burn up and slow down meteors in the sky. This gives us our shooting stars, and this layer protects the Earth’s surface.

Right above the mesosphere is the thermosphere. As you can see in the photo on the left, the thermosphere is a very thick layer. This layer has less dense gases, and the temperature increases with height again. (Just like the stratosphere!) This is where the aurora lights, or northern lights, develop.

Last, but not least, is the exosphere. This is the top, or outermost, layer of the atmosphere. It extends from the top of the thermosphere to 6,200 miles above the Earth! This is the layer where satellites orbit the Earth.

To follow along at home, you can fill out this Weather Worksheet! Write your name and hometown, fill out the answers, and submit your work! You can email your worksheet can be emailed to weather@9and10news.com. Your worksheet might just be shared on social media!

The Atmosphere