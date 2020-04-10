Vandalism of Three Traverse City Restaurants Under Investigation
Someone vandalized several Traverse City businesses and stole from at least one of them.
Police say someone threw a cinderblock through the front glass at Nada’s Gourmet Deli & Mediterranean Cuisine on Thursday and took a few things from inside.
Officers used security cameras to identify a suspect who was later arrested.
The Williamsburg man was taken to jail for burglary.
Officers say someone also broke the glass at J & S Hamburg and North Peak Brewery.
All those scenes are under investigation.