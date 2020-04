US Forest Service Shuts Down Recreation Sites

The US Forest Service announced Friday that it is shutting down recreation facilities and restrooms in the Hiawatha, Huron-Manistee and Ottawa National Forests, effective immediately.

The Forest Service is also suspending trash pick-up indefinitely.

In addition, all overnight use on the Hiawatha and Ottawa is shut down and no campfires are permitted, as a way to minimize the risk of first responders in the event of a wildfire.