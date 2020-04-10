Traverse City Pastor, Bishop of Gaylord Share Easter Message Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Easter Sunday is this weekend which would normally mean full churches for Easter services.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has churches getting creative.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant Bishop Steven Raica and priests across the Diocese of Gaylord have found new ways to reach their congregations.

“I think it raised a whole deeper question into what matters most for us and what is it that is important for us to stay connected to the faith community, to Christ, how is Christ present in my life. I think it’s going to be an amazing story to be tell of our generation of how we deepened our relationship with Christ because this became an opportunity and not the obstacle,” said Most Rev. Steven Raica, Bishop of Gaylord.

Pastor brain Conover at East Bay Calvary in Traverse City has focused on connecting people and church members as much as possible during the pandemic.

“We have seen our small groups grow, we have seen our online presence just explode, but the thing that I love the most is we are hearing stories just come from all around of people touching their neighbors, their friends, their co-workers, everyone around with genuine Christianity,” said Conover.

This Sunday, Bishop Raica and Pastor Conover would normally deliver Easter messages to packed churches. Those messages will instead go out through modern technology, and both say their message will focus on hope amid what have been challenging times.

“To love God and to love your neighbor you don’t need a church building, you just need God and you need a neighbor and that’s where our heart beat is,” said Conover.

“It can either leave us bitter if we let wallow in our own hearts, or we can become better because of it,” said Raica.