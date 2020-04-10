Traverse City Community Shows Munson Medical Center Appreciation, Support

Communities across Michigan are supporting healthcare workers on the front lines of this pandemic.

At Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, people are showing their appreciation as these heroes head to work.

They’re making noise, flashing their lights and waving from their cars.

It happens each night at 6:30 p.m. when the shift change happens.

It’s a simple, but an important way to show gratitude for those who are working to save others.