Stanton Woman Charged with Murdering Toddler

A Stanton woman is officially charged with killing a one-year-old child in Montcalm County while she was babysitting.

Kellie Barthel is charged with open murder, first degree child abuse and felony murder.

State police say Vayda Vasquez was found dead in Barthel’s home in early March.

She died from head trauma and had several skull fractures.

Police say there was meth, alcohol and THC in Barthel’s system during the time of her arrest.

During testimony on Friday, our news partners at WOODTV report that when troopers arrived at Barthel’s home she threw Vayda to the floor.

They say the child was already cold to the touch by the time they got there.