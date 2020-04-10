Science with Samantha: Magic Milk

This hands-on experiment allows the exploration of chemistry through a chemical reaction between the soap and milk. Milk is made up of proteins and fats that can easily be changed! When you add the dish soap the fats break apart and the dish soap tries to attach to the fat because of its chemical make-up. We are able to observe this with the naked eye because of the food coloring! Try starting over with a new cotton swab and fresh soap to see if you can find any fats that are still hiding!

MAGIC MILK EXPERIMENT

Supplies Needed:

Whole Milk Food Coloring Dish Soap Cotton Swabs Container or plate Optional: Cookie Cutters

Some Questions To Prompt The Activity

What is milk made up of? What is dish soap made up of? What is a chemical reaction? What is Chemistry?

Experiment Steps: