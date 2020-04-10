Rep. O’Malley Responds to Medilodge COVID-19 Request

We have an update on the possibility a Grand Traverse County nursing home could soon take in COVID-19 patients.

State Representative Jack O’Malley now tells us Medilodge Grand Traverse County has asked the state for permission to take in coronavirus patients.

A Grand Traverse County Health Department spokesperson first told us it will happen, the health department then told us it could happen.

Now, State Representative O’Malley says Medilodge has filed with the state’s licensing agency to take in an overflow of patients.

That request comes as the governor asked what facilities in the state could handle this.

The request is still pending.

A Medilodge spokesperson declined an interview, but released a statement saying the intent of the request is to ensure the state they could meet local needs, and take in patients discharged from local hospitals.