Northern Michigan Easter Sunday Service Live Streams

Many churches throughout northern Michigan will be live streaming their Easter Sunday services this weekend.

Victory Christian Center, Mt. Pleasant

Friday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. – Facebook and YouTube

Sunday, April 12 at 10:15 a.m. – Facebook and YouTube

Free Methodist Church, Manton

Sunday, April 12 at 11 a.m. – Facebook

Victory Trinity Lutheran Church, Ludington

Sunday, April 12 at 9 a.m. – Facebook

E-Free Church, Gaylord

Sunday, April 12 at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Facebook

Les Cheneaux Christian Fellowship, Cedarville

Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook

Resurrection Life Church, Traverse City

Friday, April 10 at 3 p.m. – Facebook

Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook

Christ the King Lutheran Church, Gladwin

Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook

Central Michigan Free Methodist Church, Mt. Pleasant

Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m. – Facebook

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Traverse City

Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook

Grace Episcopal Church, Traverse City

Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook

Trinity Lutheran Church, Reed City

Friday, April 10 at 6:15 p.m. – Facebook

Sunday, April 12 at 7 a.m. (Sunrise devotional) and 10 a.m. (Service) – Facebook

Christian Reformed Church, Lucas

Sunday, April 12 at 9:45 a.m. – Facebook

Harvest Barn Church, East Jordan

Sunday, April 12 – Facebook

Faith Alive Church, West Branch

Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook

Church of the Nazarene, Reed City

Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m. – Facebook

Faith Lutheran Church, Mt. Pleasant

Sunday, April 12 at 10:15 a.m. – Facebook

Christian Reformed Church, Lake City

Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook and YouTube

St. Simon Catholic Church, Ludington

Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m. – Facebook and YouTube

Brown Corners Church, Clare

Sunday, April 12 at 9:30 a.m. – Facebook

Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mt. Pleasant

Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lake Leelanau

Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook

Harvest Bible Chapel, Traverse City

Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. – Facebook

Church of the Living Christ, Fremont

Sunday, April 12 – YouTube

St. Paul Lutheran Church, Reed City

Sunday, April 12 at 10:15 a.m. – Facebook

Free Methodist Church, Evart

Sunday, April 12 at 11 a.m. – Facebook

Resurrection Life Church, Cadillac

Sunday, April 12 at 9 a.m. – Facebook

United Methodist Church, Indian River

Sunday, April 12 at 6:55 (Sunrise devotional) – Facebook and 10 a.m. (Service) – YouTube

Cheboygan, Pellston and Riggsville Catholic Parishes

Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook

Faith Christian Church, Cadillac

Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook