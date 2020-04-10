Northern Michigan Easter Sunday Service Live Streams
Many churches throughout northern Michigan will be live streaming their Easter Sunday services this weekend.
Victory Christian Center, Mt. Pleasant
Friday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. – Facebook and YouTube
Sunday, April 12 at 10:15 a.m. – Facebook and YouTube
Free Methodist Church, Manton
Sunday, April 12 at 11 a.m. – Facebook
Victory Trinity Lutheran Church, Ludington
Sunday, April 12 at 9 a.m. – Facebook
E-Free Church, Gaylord
Sunday, April 12 at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Facebook
Les Cheneaux Christian Fellowship, Cedarville
Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook
Resurrection Life Church, Traverse City
Friday, April 10 at 3 p.m. – Facebook
Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook
Christ the King Lutheran Church, Gladwin
Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook
Central Michigan Free Methodist Church, Mt. Pleasant
Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m. – Facebook
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Traverse City
Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook
Grace Episcopal Church, Traverse City
Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook
Trinity Lutheran Church, Reed City
Friday, April 10 at 6:15 p.m. – Facebook
Sunday, April 12 at 7 a.m. (Sunrise devotional) and 10 a.m. (Service) – Facebook
Christian Reformed Church, Lucas
Sunday, April 12 at 9:45 a.m. – Facebook
Harvest Barn Church, East Jordan
Sunday, April 12 – Facebook
Faith Alive Church, West Branch
Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook
Church of the Nazarene, Reed City
Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m. – Facebook
Faith Lutheran Church, Mt. Pleasant
Sunday, April 12 at 10:15 a.m. – Facebook
Christian Reformed Church, Lake City
Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook and YouTube
St. Simon Catholic Church, Ludington
Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m. – Facebook and YouTube
Brown Corners Church, Clare
Sunday, April 12 at 9:30 a.m. – Facebook
Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mt. Pleasant
Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lake Leelanau
Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook
Harvest Bible Chapel, Traverse City
Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. – Facebook
Church of the Living Christ, Fremont
Sunday, April 12 – YouTube
St. Paul Lutheran Church, Reed City
Sunday, April 12 at 10:15 a.m. – Facebook
Free Methodist Church, Evart
Sunday, April 12 at 11 a.m. – Facebook
Resurrection Life Church, Cadillac
Sunday, April 12 at 9 a.m. – Facebook
United Methodist Church, Indian River
Sunday, April 12 at 6:55 (Sunrise devotional) – Facebook and 10 a.m. (Service) – YouTube
Cheboygan, Pellston and Riggsville Catholic Parishes
Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook
Faith Christian Church, Cadillac
Sunday, April 12 at 10 a.m. – Facebook