MTM On The Road: Belle Iron Grille in Gaylord Shares Easy Food Recipe

The Belle Iron Grille in Gaylord is closed due to COVID-19 but it’s not stopping the owner from sharing his cooking expertise.

Take advantage of the Stay-at-Home order by learning a new recipe!

Dean Bach, the owner of the Belle Iron Grille, is teaching our On The Road crew a fun and healthy food dish for now—and for later.

He’s making rustic tomato sauce that can be ate fresh and stored to freeze. The sauce can last up to a year in the freezer.

The Belle Iron Grille is also teaming up with the Iron Pig Smokehouse in Gaylord to help area servers and wait staff by setting up a GoFundMe with a virtual tip jar. Check it out here.

Watch Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins find out to make this easy and fun recipe.

Here’s the recipe: