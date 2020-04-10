Mt. Pleasant Photographer Captures Candidness of Families in Isolation

Mt. Pleasant Photographer, Marcella Hadden, continuously strives to capture candidness during each photoshoot. Recently, her canvas has expanded using places like the front porch or front door to capture families in isolation during the COVID-19 crisis.

Michelle Dunaway does a virtual interview with Hadden and her granddaughter, to talk about how her company, Niibing Giizis (Summer Moon) is getting creative during this difficult time.

To learn more about Marcella Hadden and her studio, Niibing Giizis – click here.