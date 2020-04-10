Mich. Health Insurance Companies to Provide Coronavirus Treatment at No Cost to Patients

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) says health insurance companies are willing to help with the costs of coronavirus testing and treatments.

The agency received agreements from nearly all of the state’s health insurance companies.

They agreed to waive cost-sharing, including copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing and treatments.

“Michiganders that are fighting for their lives should not have the extra burden of fighting with their health insurer to cover the costs of their care,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am thankful that health insurers agreed to cover Michiganders’ coinsurance, deductibles, and copays as we fight this virus. It’s going to take all of us doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. We will get through this together”

The insurers who have agreed to waive cost-sharing are:

Aetna Better Health of Michigan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network, MI Blue Cross Complete

HAP, Alliance Health

Humana Insurance

McLaren Health Plan

Meridian Health Plan

Molina Healthcare Michigan

Physicians Health Plan (PHP)

Priority Health, Priority Health Insurance Co., Priority Health Choice, Total Health Care

United Healthcare Insurance, United Healthcare Community Plan

Contact DIFS for help with health insurance questions and complaints at 877-999-6442.