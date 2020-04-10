Married in the Mitten: Wedding Planning Struggles and Cancellations

At this point, it’s safe to say that a lot of events are canceled, and this includes special days… like a wedding day. With everything up in the air at the moment, many engaged couples are overwhelmed with planning and re-planning their wedding.

Stacy Horn, owner and creator director of Juniper and Lace Events, wants the brides and grooms to know that this is just a small bump in the road, and that their special day will come. If things get too rough though, it might be a good idea to get a wedding planner. We caught up with Horn during a virtual interview (see above) to get advice about dealing with wedding planning struggles and cancellations due To closures during COVID-19.

For more information about Juniper and Lace Events – click here.