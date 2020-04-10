Local Grocery Stores React to New Regulations on Departments

Under Governor Whitmer’s new regulations, stores over 50,000 square feet, “must close areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, or paint.”

Ebels in Falmouth has multiple departments, but since they’re less than 50,000 square feet, they’ll continue to sell it.

The store is, however, limiting the store to 84 customers a time.

“We have to state our max capacity on our front door and we haven’t ran into an issue with that yet, but maybe with the weekend, tomorrow we may have to have somebody their counting people in and counting people out,” says Ebels.

Copemish Family Market in Honor says they will be adapting to the governor changes.

Usually the store sells hanging baskets and plants in the parking lot, but now that won’t be happening.

Co-owner of the store Tim Schneider says, “I feel bad for people who have a business who are just doing that because they’re going to get zip.”

Although Schneider says he’s sad he won’t be selling plants this year, it’s all for a good reason:

“They have to make that line and they have to keep it strict, because if we just allow any of these things to go and break the rules, then it’s not going to do what we want it to do,” says Schneider.