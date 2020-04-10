Leelanau County Barn Set to Receive State Historic Marker

The Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society just learned a historic barn in the county will receive a historic marker.

It will sit at the Leelanau County Poor Barn.

It was part of the county’s poor farm from 1901 until 1961.

It helped serve those in need in Leelanau County.

The preservation society has spent about the past year getting together all the necessary documents to get the historic marker from the state of Michigan.

“This will give this community, and visitors to the community, a story, which is really a very important story that has been lost. Most people have never even heard of poor farms, they have no idea what they were about,” said Barbara Siepker, Vice President Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society.

The preservation society hopes to have the barn fully restored sometime this year.