Greenhouses and Garden Centers Closed Under Extended Executive Order

Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-at-home executive order to April 30th and made some changes to the existing executive order. One of the new updates is that greenhouses and garden centers are no longer deemed essential.

Yesterday on ‘the four’, we ran a segment with PlantMasters of Suttons Bay that aired immediately after the Governor’s updated executive order. This segment was shot Monday, March 30th while greenhouses were still able to be in production.

We want to clear up any confusion there may be. Garden centers and greenhouses are no longer open. What was aired yesterday was misleading.

If you have any questions, email them to madisongardner@9and10news.com