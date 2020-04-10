Grand Traverse Co. Nursing Home Will Take In Downstate COVID-19 Patients

A Grand Traverse County nursing home will be taking in COVID-19 patients.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has confirmed the MediLodge on LaFranier Road will begin taking in COVID-19 patients that are from downstate.

The health department says they had no part in approving the decision.

We reached out to MediLodge, who said they could not confirm or deny this.

Like you, we have many questions.

When is this happening?

How many downstate COVID-19 patients will be staying there?

Why send these patients to Traverse City when several field hospitals are being opened in metro Detroit?

Will these be recovering patients that need rehab or critically ill patients?

How are they ensuring the safety of the residents already in the facility?

A MediLodge spokesperson declined a recorded interview and had no answers to any of our questions.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader will continue pressing for answers and bring you the latest updates on air and online.