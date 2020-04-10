Governor Whitmer Adds More Travel Restrictions in Stay At Home Order

One of the additions to the governor’s stay at home order includes prohibiting people from traveling to their vacation homes, effective as of Thursday at midnight.

“As far as enforcement, there’s been a lot of misunderstanding out in the public,” said Lt. Derrick Carroll with the Michigan State Police.

Carroll says they want people to know that police will not be randomly pulling over cars.

“We’re not setting up roadblocks. We’re not randomly stopping people traveling asking for papers or things such as that,” said Carroll.

However you can still get caught.

For example, if you are driving and get pulled over for a violation such as speeding and the officer finds out you’re in violation of the order, that can mean a 90 day misdemeanor and a $500 fine.

“We understand both sides of the situation. We have people who reside up here who are concerned about their health and you have also people downstate who are concerned about their health,” said Carroll.

State Representative Jack O’Malley says while he’s glad the governor put her foot down on this, it’s not exactly what he had in mind.

“I was happy to see it. Her travel to a second home was a little more restrictive than I asked for. My request was that, pick a spot if you’re coming north, then quarantine yourself for 14 days and then you’re part of this community,” said O’Malley.

While this is difficult to enforce, he hopes the governor’s orders will make people think twice.

O’Malley also sent a letter to the governor Friday about his other concerns.

“I believe the governor is acting cautiously because of southeast michigan, which I totally understand, but there’s 70 plus other counties that could probably be working smarter and safely and keeping this economy going,” said O’Malley.