Gov. Whitmer Expands Unemployment Qualifications; Adds Increased Benefits

A new group of Michigan workers impacted by COVID-19 will soon be able to apply for unemployment.

Self-employed, independent contractors, gig and low wage workers can apply for the federal pandemic assistance starting on Monday.

This comes as more than 800,000 Michigan residents applied for unemployment in the last four weeks.

That’s a 5,000% increase.

Under the federal CARES Act, those on unemployment will also get start to get an additional 600 dollars per week.

The state says the quickest way to file is online through Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency.

