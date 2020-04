Focus Podcast: Focus – Governor Whitmer Answers COVID-19 Response Questions

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she is extending the state’s stay-at-home order through the rest of the month. She also put tighter restrictions on the number of people allowed in stores, what those stores can sell, and movement within the state for people with second homes. Some question if it’s going too far.

9&10’s Eric Lloyd was able to ask the governor about it.