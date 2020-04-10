Ferris State University Sets Up Hardship Fund to Help Struggling Students

Ferris State University is helping their students who may be struggling financially right now through this pandemic.

On March 25 the university set up a hardship fund.

Since then they have awarded 737 students with over $220,000.

Much of the money has been donated from Ferris State alumni.

The university says they’re overwhelmed with gratitude for all those who have been able to make this fund possible for students in need.

“They need things like transportation help. Maybe they need expanded WiFi for doing coursework online, food, alternative rent. So we wanted to make sure we put our students first by starting this fund,” said Kristen Salomonson, the Dean of Enrollment Services at Ferris State University.

This hardship fund is still open.

Any students needing help can contact the financial aid office at Ferris State University.