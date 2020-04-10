Charlevoix Venetian Festival Canceled

The Charlevoix Venetian Festival board of directors announced Friday that they are canceling the 2020 Charlevoix Venetian Festival.

In a Facebook post, the organization states, “Due to the unprecedented threat of the coronavirus to the health, safety and welfare of our community and visitors, the Venetian Board is compelled to cancel the 2020 Charlevoix Venetian Festival. Although we remain hopeful and optimistic that the coronavirus outbreak may soon trend favorably, facilitating the process of reopening our community, the continued health threat posed by mass gatherings is extreme.”

The board announced that Venetian Games and similar activities that are already organized and staged, without mass gatherings, remain under consideration.