BREAKING: First Clare County Resident Dies from COVID-19

The Central Michigan District Health Department announced Friday the first death of a Clare County resident that is associated with COVID-19.

The individual is described as a middle-aged woman who passed away at home earlier this week. The death is the third in the Central Michigan District Health Department’s jurisdiction.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who have lost their loved one,” said Steve Hall, health officer at CMDHD. “This is yet another reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community. It’s crucial for residents to be aware of the virus and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread.”