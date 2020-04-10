BREAKING: 22,783 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Michigan, 1,281 Deaths

Health official say there are now 22,783 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 1,281 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Thursday the state was at 21,504 confirmed cases with 1,076 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 3, 56 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, a 16th confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Grand Traverse County has been identified.

The new case is a man in his 70s who is now hospitalized. Grand Traverse County health experts are still investigating the case, but believe the man likely contracted the virus through community transmission.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has confirmed Friday that the MediLodge on LaFranier Road will begin taking in COVID-19 patients that are from downstate.

The health department says they had no part in approving the decision.

A MediLodge spokesperson declined a recorded interview and had no answers to any of our questions.

The US Forest Service announced Friday that it is shutting down recreation facilities and restrooms in the Hiawatha, Huron-Manistee and Ottawa National Forests, effective immediately.

The Charlevoix Venetian Festival board of directors announced Friday that they are canceling the 2020 Charlevoix Venetian Festival.

The board announced that Venetian Games and similar activities that are already organized and staged, without mass gatherings, remain under consideration.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) says health insurance companies are willing to help with the costs of coronavirus testing and treatments.

The agency received agreements from nearly all of the state’s health insurance companies.

They agreed to waive cost-sharing, including copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing and treatments.

Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued another executive order tightening restrictions and extending the stay-at-home order through April 30.

Travel is allowed, but after midnight tonight you cannot travel between two homes or travel to vacation rentals.

It also includes new restrictions and social distancing rules for stores in an effort to reduce crowds.

To read the full executive order, along with additional COVID-19 related executive orders and directives, click here.

As much of Michigan and the nation gets ready for another weekend at home, there’s some hope from the front lines of the fight of the coronavirus crisis.

The federal government says antibody tests will be available soon.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.