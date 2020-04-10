An Easter Like No Other: Staying Home, Not Isolated

Today is Good Friday, which means Easter is just around the corner.

But health officials are reminding us that we still need to social distance. The District Health Department No. 4 is reminding everyone to stay home for the religious holiday.

Cathy Goike, a public health education specialist, says while we may not be showing symptoms of COVID-19, we may still carry something contagious. Which means we could carry something to our families without even knowing it.

“Up here in Northern Michigan, we may not have the high numbers of COVID-19 that’s confirmed cases. But we do know there are many people that may have the virus, don’t have symptoms and they can be contagious. So we may not be worried about ourselves, but we need to be worried about our family members and not take a risk with our family members.”

The health department recommends doing things like video chats with family and at-home Easter egg hunts instead.

9&10 News will be asking churches to share with us how they’re handling Easter services online, and we will be live streaming these two services: