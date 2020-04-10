An Artistic Outdoor Experience at Michigan Legacy Art Park, Free Entry

A unique outdoor experience is waiting for you and your family in Thompsonville.

The Michigan Legacy Art Park at Crystal Mountain spreads across 30 acres and is open from dawn to dusk.

The park includes nearly two miles of beautiful trails with displays of 50 pieces of artwork.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Executive Director Joe Beyer wants the public to know they’re waving the entry fee.

“It’s much more important to us that people get some kind of relief in their struggles right now and I think the park provides that. We all know how good it is to get outside and get exercise especially now. But you just get this bonus which is you’re going to leave and you’re going to be in a better state of mind and you’re going to have this kind of inspiring experience that probably you didn’t expect.”