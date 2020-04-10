Alpena PFAS Well Retest Results Released

The state says it got results back from recently retested drinking water wells near the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center.

In 2017 the state began sampling residential wells near the base after finding signs of PFAS.

The state says it retested 71 of those drinking water wells later in 2019.

Two of the samples had results above state drinking water limits for PFAS.

Homeowners with PFAS detections have been offered water filters.

Residents who have questions about their results can call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at 800-648-6942.

For more information about the PFAS response near the Alpena CRTC or in other areas of Michigan, click here.