AG Nessel Issues Cease & Desist Order to Local Nonprofit

The Michigan Attorney General has accused a northern Michigan nonprofit of violating the stay-at-home order.

The AG’s office sent a cease and desist warning to FiveCAP, Inc. in Scottville.

On Wednesday, we told you that the Mason County prosecutor also issued a cease and desist letter to FiveCAP, Inc.

Both accuse the nonprofit of requiring noncritical employees to go to work despite warnings from local police.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says, “Any agency not complying with those instructions puts us all at risk.”