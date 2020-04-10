Adventure in Northern Michigan: Glen Haven

While you’re staying at home during this difficult time, we want to help you still experience the beauty and fun of northern Michigan.

For our latest Adventure in Northern Michigan, Mane Content’s Mark Goethel takes us to Glen Haven in Leelanau County.

Goethel begins his journey in Glen Haven in Glen Arbor Township and its starting-off point for recreation. You can cruise the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail on your bike, hike the Sleeping Bear Dunes or explore the historic village and farm.

It is important to remember to practice social distancing while out and make sure to check to see if a park is still open before heading out.