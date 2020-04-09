Workers Needed in Traverse City to Help Homeless at Goodwill Inn

The Goodwill Inn, a homeless shelter in Traverse City, is in urgent need of workers.

They are looking to fill a number of part time and full time human service worker openings.

Duties would include things like guest service, record-keeping and day-to-day operations. To apply, go here.

Executive Director Dan Buron says they serve around 80 men, women and families a night so the need for workers is crucial.

“We run it 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so that’s a lot of staffing that you need to keep that going and keeping it safe. So right now during the COVID-19 crisis it’s been more challenging because we have individuals—because of family circumstances, or immune compromised, or know people who are immune compromised, are unable to work. So we’re looking for individuals who are interested in working and engaging with people who have been experiencing homeless who are in need right now (and) who are really vulnerable group.”