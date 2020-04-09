WexExpress Offers Grocery, Food Delivery Services

A local transportation company is helping people who are having trouble getting out during this pandemic.

WexExpress is now delivering groceries and food to anyone in Wexford County.

It started two weeks ago, when they coordinated with the food pantry and began delivering small items.

But they soon realized there was a much bigger need.

They say not only does this service help people get groceries but also it helps grocery stores from getting too crowded.

“Call up your favorite grocery store or food place or restaurant and pay for your order over the phone. As long as they have curbside pick-up they will go pick it up and delivery it to your house free of charge,” said Executive Director of the Wexford Transit Authority, Carrie Thompson.

They’ll continue this service through the stay-at-home order, and depending on popularity they may keep it going after that.