Weekday Weather Lesson: Flood Preparedness

Today’s lesson is … flooding and how you can be prepared if a flood happens in your area! During the spring time in Northern Michigan, it is very common for locations in our region to experience flooding. Temperatures are warming up, which allows for snow to melt. We enter into our “rainy season”, where plenty of thunderstorms arise in the forecast. Plus, we have numerous lakes and rivers across Northern Michigan. Each of these factors can increase the risk for flooding in your area!

We’ll be breaking down your flood preparedness into three parts: before a flood, during a flood, and after a flood. We’ll also be discussing the difference between flood watches and flood warnings.

To start this off, we’ll dive into “before a flood”. It’s a very good idea to have an emergency kit on hand. This is important with all severe weather threats! A few things you can have in your emergency kit include extra food and water, radio, flashlight, rubber boots, blankets, batteries, and a first aid kit. This emergency kit would be great for you and your family. Another thing you could do is communicate with your family to establish a “plan of action”. It is a good idea to sit down with your family members, friends, teacher, and classmates to determine a safe location that you would go in the case of a flood.

Next, we’ll talk about “during a flood”. In the case of a flood, you’ll want to stay informed. The best way to do so is by downloading our Doppler 9&10 Weather App. You’ll get immediate alerts sent right to your phone. You can also watch 9&10 News and visit our website for the latest alert information. If you live in a low lying area or near a river or lake, you’ll want to move to higher ground. That way you can be above that flood level! Keep an eye out for electrical outlets, cords, and downed power lines. If you hear crackling or popping or see a downed line, do NOT step into the water. Lastly, avoid flooded areas. Believe it or not, just six inches of rushing water can knock you off your feet. Please do NOT drive through a flooded area. One foot of water can float vehicles, allowing for no control of the car. Simply said, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.

The final step is “after a flood”. As the flood is coming to a close, remain informed with the latest alerts. Please avoid flooded areas, stay away from closed roads, and remain cautious!

According to the National Weather Service, there are several alerts that can be issued during the time of a flood. The alerts include Flash Flood Warning, Food Warning, Flood Watch, Flood Advisory, Lakeshore Flood Warning, and Lakeshore Flood Advisories.

In the case of a Flash Flood Warning, this means Take Action! A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood occurring right now. Flash floods can happen in a matter of minutes and hours. In the case of any warning, get to higher ground as soon as possible!

For a Flood Warning, this also means Take Action! The difference between a flood warning and a flash flood warning is that a flash flood happens on a much quicker timeline. The flood is happening right now, but it will not be “all of a sudden”.

In the case of a Flood Watch, you want to Be Prepared. A flood watch means that all of the conditions are right for a flood. It just means that a flood is possible!

A Flood Advisory means that you’ll want to Be Aware. The National Weather Service normally issues a flood advisory when there is a weather event in the forecast that could create flooding. For example, maybe a big rain storm is in the forecast. The National Weather Service would issue a flood advisory so that everyone in Northern Michigan will be aware that flooding could occur. The Doppler 9&10 Weather Team – of course – will always keep you updated with the latest alerts!

Last, but not least, Lakeshore Flood Watches and Warnings. These are “newer” to the region. That is because our Great Lakes are very high. They are much higher than normal. Lakeshore flood watches and warnings are issued for flooding that will happen along the immediate shoreline. They are typically issued when large storms create strong winds, which lead to very high wave heights. They can cause property damage and beach erosion along the lakeshore.

